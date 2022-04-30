Chiefs draft CB Joshua Williams in fourth round
KANSAS CITY, Mo — With the 135th overall pick, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams.
Williams ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 36 inches in the vertical jump. Williams had 31 tackles, three interceptions, one returned for a score, and six pass breakups in his final season at the Division II HBCU.FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news
Chiefs scouts laud him for his height/long arms, his burst, his work ethic, and his ball skills. Williams did not play a lot of football in high school so they said he needs some further development.
The 6’3, 195-pound corner adds much-needed depth to the Chiefs’ secondary and can contribute in the years to come.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0