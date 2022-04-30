ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pros and cons of Kansas City Chiefs picking Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams in NFL Draft

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams has become the NCAA Division II Broncos' first NFL draftee since 1976.

Williams, an HBCU All-American and Jack Britt High alum, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick.

Consistently assigned to the opposition’s best receiver, Williams had 34 tackles (22 solo), two interceptions and 13 pass breakups as a junior in 2019. After the CIAA’s 2020 football season was canceled due to COVID-19, Williams returned with 31 tackles (20 solo), three interceptions with a pick-six, and six pass breakups as a senior in 2021 as the Broncos went 8-2

He became Fayetteville State's first Senior Bowl selection and he posted a 4.53 second time in the 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine.

The positives

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with an arm length of almost 33 inches, Williams' size is ideal for a pro corner, and he's speedy.

A 36-inch vertical jump gives him added range and he's a tough tackler as well as a pass-disrupter who does a good job of recognizing and reacting to runs.

NFL.com grades Williams at 6.18 and tags him as "an above-average backup who may eventually become a starter."

A receiver in high school at Jack Britt, Williams has good hands for a defender and a strong ability to locate and track passes.

The concerns

Having played Division II football, Williams hasn't faced the level of competition he'll see in the NFL. But his Broncos reached the CIAA championship game the last four seasons, so he was seeing the best of the league.

He'll need to get stronger, and there are concerns about his ability to disengage from blockers.

Sports editor Monica Holland can be reached at mholland@fayobserver.com.

#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#Broncos#American Football#Fayetteville State#Ncaa Division#Hbcu#All American#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nfl Com#Division Ii
