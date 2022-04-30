ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals draft North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson in fourth round

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
The Cincinnati Bengals have drafted offensive lineman Cordell Volson in the fourth round out of North Dakota State University. In the first three rounds, the Bengals drafted all defensive players.

The pick of Volson is the first offensive player Cincinnati drafted in the this year's draft. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack says the Bengals view Volson as a guard. Volson started 15 games at right tackle at NDSU. When he arrives in Cincinnati, he'll immediately compete for the starting left guard spot.

After signing right guard Alex Cappa, center Ted Karras and right tackle La'el Collins in free agency with Jonah Williams returning as the starter at left tackle, left guard remains the only position along the offensive line without a clear-cut starter.

At 6-foot-6-inches tall and 315 pounds, the Anamoose, North Dakota native was projected as a sixth-rounder by Pro Football Focus. His highest PFF grade (91.6), came last year against Albany. Volson's lowest PFF grade (46.8) was against South Dakota State last season.

"He's tough, he's physical, he's a finisher," Pollack said. "You see him pull really well in space."

The Bengals are next slated to pick in the fifth round at No. 174 overall.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals draft North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson in fourth round

