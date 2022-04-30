ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Chrishell’s Satin Dress in ‘Selling Sunset’ Is Your Go-To Special Occasion Dress

By Rebecca Isaacs
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ts1QL_0fPDm5oG00
Photo: Netflix

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy.

If you’re not watching Selling Sunset for the clothes, then do I have some news for you – you’re totally missing out! Besides the sunny LA fairy tale the ladies at The Oppenheim Group want to sell you with every home, the clothes the real estate agents wear have left me drooling to add them all to my closet. And, in the third episode of season five, I found a dress I couldn’t stop dreaming about: the satin one-shoulder number Chrishell Stause wore to Heather’s bridal shower.

So, after some quick digging (AKA Googling), I found the dress–and learned that it’s within my price range. A lot of the clothes on this show can top four figures, which, let’s be super real here, is way out of my budget because I’m buying way too many plane tickets to relive my favorite Emily in Paris scenes. So when I saw this dress, I quickly added it to my cart.

The dress itself, the ELLIAT Cassini Dress, is sold at Nordstrom and Revolve for $187. Heads up, if you’re looking for the blue version of the dress, the only place you can get it at Revolve. It’s sold out at Nordstrom, but it doesn’t just come in blue. The sleek satin number comes in a host of different colors which are still available at the retailer, from champagne hues to a black for that date night dress. In fact, each retailer sells different colors of the dress, so you can get a lilac shade at Revolve or opt for a coral hue at Nordstrom.

So, whether you want Chrishell’s sexy powder blue number or you want a different color, there are plenty of options for you. If you don’t want to spend $187 on the dress, no worries – we found a much more affordable option at Amazon for $40.

How to Buy Chrishell’s Blue Satin Dress

Head over to Revolve or Nordstrom to get the dress for $187. If that price tag makes you cringe, head over to Amazon to get a similar dress for $40.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrishell Stause
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#The Dress#Satin#The Oppenheim Group#Nordstrom
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Decider.com

‘Made for Love’s Depressed Girl Fashion Is a Subversive Revelation

There are tells when a woman on television has given up. The lipstick will disappear, the clothes will get slightly baggier, frizziness once hidden by professional hairdressers will reappear. Oftentimes, fictional women at their lowest simply look like the real women who inhabit our world. Not Made for Love. Not Hazel Green. In Season 2, Cristin Milioti becomes what every woman was in the depressed depths of the pandemic: a frumpy, pizza-smearing mess. And it’s glorious. By the time Season 2 begins, Hazel has a million reasons for why she’s abandoned mascara. Made for Love started with Hazel running from her...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Farm Was Featured in People Magazine [PHOTOS]

Prince Harry's face covers the latest issue of People Magazine that just hit newsstands on Friday, but it's not Harry's interview that caught the attention of Eastern Iowans flipping through the pages. If you open up page 24 of the May 2nd issue, you'll see some photos of llamas in costumes. Read the article, and you'll learn that those llamas are from right here in Cedar Rapids!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Y105

Smoothie King on Dodge Street Has Grand Opening Specials

There's a new place in town to get a variety of tasty beverages, such as smoothies, shakes, and more!. Smoothie King has landed in Dubuque. Located at 3500 Dodge Street #130, right next to Target, the new spot is serving up delicious blends, both rich and fruity. Some offer protein boosts strong enough to complement a workout regime. Others offer a fruit-filled escape. Some even fit right in with the Keto diet.
DUBUQUE, IA
News 4 Buffalo

The Great American Garage Sale returns to Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to do a little bit of spring cleaning, while making some cash, the Great American Garage Sale is back for another season. The property opened again Sunday for hundreds of vendors to set up, selling t-shirts, furniture, dishware, sports memorabilia, and more. No garage is required for this […]
CLARENCE, NY
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Outfit’ on Peacock, a Twisty Single-Location Mobster Drama Boasting a Rock-Solid Mark Rylance Performance

Now on Peacock, The Outfit finds filmmaker Graham Greene once again telling the story of a buttoned-up Englishman. He follows his screenplay for Cumberbatch Oscar-baiter The Imitation Game with his directorial debut The Outfit, starring Mark Rylance as an aging British tailor who will kindly (and possibly somewhat passive-aggressively) ask that you call him a “cutter” instead of a “tailor,” and whose storefront says “bespoke,” which is a concise, curt way of saying he makes suits to a gentleman’s precisely measured specifications. He does this in the heart of Chicago mobster turf in 1956, which of course means trouble –...
MOVIES
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Weber’s Mustard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you think ‘Western New York,’ it’s hard to not also think of Weber’s Mustard. The famous condiment company created right here in Buffalo is celebrating 100 years in business. “My mother’s father, my grandfather, Joseph C. Weber started Weber’s Mustard. It was established in 1922,” said Suzanne Desmond, the company’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
Decider.com

Decider.com

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy