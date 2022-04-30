ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Letters to the editor: no on Measures A and B; Ayub misinformation; backing Barrick

By Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

Vote no on Measures A and B

As a career firefighter living in Ventura County, I cannot in good conscience vote yes on Measures A and B. In my profession, a central aspect to fire safety and well-being of our community is land management. I know this is true for the energy industry, too. Oil and gas producers are chiefly concerned with and responsible for respecting and properly managing the environment in which they operate.

However, Measures A and B seek to circumvent the existing regulatory systems of land management and permitting and give this authority to local politicians. Science and experts should guide land use and permitting decisions, not political agendas. Vote no on Measures A and B.

Scott Allen Newell, Ventura

Misinformation about Ayub

Re: Lynette Haas’ April 18 letter: “Voting Fryhoff for Sheriff”:

It is understandable that Lynette Haas is misinformed about the circumstances surrounding the endorsement of Jim Fryhoff by the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (VCDSA) given that she is writing as a retired teacher and teachers’ union president and not as a deputy sheriff or member of the VCDSA.

Traditionally, the VCDSA held a forum where potential candidates for sheriff addressed a VCDSA members-only audience. After hearing the candidates, the members voted. The winner was endorsed by the VCDSA and ran for sheriff. This longstanding process prevented division within the department. It was followed before former Sheriff Geoff Dean was elected. However, this process was by-passed for this election. With the hiring of a new VCDSA Executive Director, the VCDSA Board merely chose its candidate. Therefore, it is understandable the VCDSA members who usually had a voice feel they were ignored by “union bosses.” Hence, the application by many of the term “union bosses” to Mr. Fryhoff’s union endorsements.

It is untruthful to say Sheriff Ayub doesn’t support the deputies as Ms. Haas claims. Nor is it acceptable to take a quote completely out of context and essentially misquote Sheriff Ayub. In performing his duties, Sheriff Ayub spoke to a citizen’s group for 90 minutes. Ms. Haas chose two sentences from the lengthy forum, conveniently omitted Sheriff Ayub’s entire statement, and neglected to report that the statement obviously was meant in jest as demonstrated by the audience’s laughter.

A segment of the forum was posted on YouTube. Watch it and judge whether Sheriff Ayub truly was criticizing deputies. Improvements in equipment and training and the public praise given throughout the pandemic and social unrest are indicative of Sheriff Ayub’s support for deputies, not two sentences lacking context.

Sergeant John Franchi, Ventura County Sheriff, Retired

Elect John Barrick for DA

It just took a few minutes observing and conversing with John Barrick, who is running for DA, to know that he has what it takes to be an excellent District Attorney.

He is an Oxnard native, not a politician. He is a prosecutor for Ventura County and has been for 17 years. He has what it takes to be the District Attorney which include, keeping in mind, the interests of the public, victims, and the innocent. He truly cares about victims and victims’ rights. He supports the Second amendment of the U.S. Constitution and said so during the online Ventura County League of Women Voters forum. His opponent, who was appointed not elected, would not answer that question.

The District Attorney must be supported by law enforcement. It is the only way people can be assured that their personal safety will always be placed first. It should be noted that the peace officers' associations of the county and their active members have endorsed Mr. Barrick.

On June 7, please vote for John Barrick for District Attorney.

Chuck Davis, Simi Valley

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Letters to the editor: no on Measures A and B; Ayub misinformation; backing Barrick

Comments / 1

Kiki
2d ago

Thank you for this article. Very informative. Not surprised that Ms. Haas has got to be a liberal spreading MISINFORMATION. That is one of the things they do best. Another thing they are good at is hating America. The state of our country is incontrovertible truth of my statement.

Reply
2
