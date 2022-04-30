ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorpark, CA

Oaks Christian (28-0), Moorpark earn top seeds for CIF-SS softball playoffs

By From staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

After an unbeaten regular season, the Oaks Christian School softball team will now hope to be perfect in the postseason.

The Lions were given the top seed in Division 1 when the CIF-Southern Section announced its playoff pairings Saturday.

Led by star pitcher Micaela Kastor, a University of Notre Dame commit, Oaks Christian finished the regular season 28-0, winning the Marmonte League with a 15-0 mark. The Lions will open the postseason Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday's wild-card game between Valley View and Cypress.

Moorpark, which went 19-4 and finished tied for second in the Coastal Canyon League, drew the top seed for the Division 4 playoffs. The Musketeers will host San Marcos in a first-round game Thursday.

More: Friday's Top Prep Performers from baseball and softball

More: Thursday's Top Prep Performers: Baseball leagues crown five champions

All first-round games are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

In Division 1, Coastal Canyon League champion Camarillo (22-3) will host Downey and Westlake (20-5), which finished second in the Marmonte League, will travel to Gahr.

In Division 2, Pacific View League champion Rio Mesa (21-7) will host Torrance; Royal (14-9), which finished tied for second in the Coastal Canyon League, will host Louisville; and Oxnard (16-9-3), which finished second in the Pacific View League will play at Warren.

In Division 3, Grace Brethren (10-4-1), which finished tied for first with Santa Clara in the Tri-Valley League, will host Agoura (15-11), which was third in the Marmonte League.

In the Division 4, Santa Clara (13-6), which finished tied for first with Grace Brethren in the Tri-Valley League, will host Burroughs-Burbank. Buena (12-13), which finished third in the Pacific View League, will play at Highland.

In Division 5, Citrus Coast League champion Santa Paula (14-10-1) will play the winner of Tuesday's wild-card game between La Puente and El Monte on Thursday. Fillmore (11-4), which finished second in the Citrus Coast League, will play at Bishop Montgomery.

In a Division 6 wild-card game, Nordhoff will play at Foothill Tech on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oaks Christian (28-0), Moorpark earn top seeds for CIF-SS softball playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Wilson Sweeps Into Quarterfinals

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Long Beach Wilson boys volleyball team began its quest for back-to-back titles Saturday night when the Bruins took on Foothill in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 second round. It’s the second straight...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Puente, CA
City
Moorpark, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Downey, CA
City
Santa Paula, CA
Moorpark, CA
Sports
City
Torrance, CA
City
Highland, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
City
El Monte, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
City
Cypress, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Cif#University Of Notre Dame#Cif Ss#The Oaks Christian School#Lions#Division 1#The Marmonte League#The Coastal Canyon League#Division 4#Musketeers#Westlake#Division 2#Royal#The Pacific View League
Speedway Digest

Blake Bower Goes for Three With Victory at Ventura Raceway

2021 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction champion Blake Bower of Brentwood continued his hot hand in the series, driving the No. 9 Orland Public Auto Auction Spike Chassis to his 11th career win on Saturday night in Ventura. The first stop at Ventura Raceway for 2022 gave Bower his third win of the year on three different tracks in just four attempts to start the season.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Thousands of runners take part in 26.2-mile OC marathon

Thousands of runners are hitting the road by taking part in the O.C. Marathon. The 26.2-mile race started at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel at 5:30 a.m. It goes through Corona del Mar and the Newport Harbor area. The finish line is at the O.C. Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. This is the first time the marathon was being held on the first Sunday in May since the pandemic began. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy