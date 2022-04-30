Oaks Christian (28-0), Moorpark earn top seeds for CIF-SS softball playoffs

After an unbeaten regular season, the Oaks Christian School softball team will now hope to be perfect in the postseason.

The Lions were given the top seed in Division 1 when the CIF-Southern Section announced its playoff pairings Saturday.

Led by star pitcher Micaela Kastor, a University of Notre Dame commit, Oaks Christian finished the regular season 28-0, winning the Marmonte League with a 15-0 mark. The Lions will open the postseason Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday's wild-card game between Valley View and Cypress.

Moorpark, which went 19-4 and finished tied for second in the Coastal Canyon League, drew the top seed for the Division 4 playoffs. The Musketeers will host San Marcos in a first-round game Thursday.

All first-round games are scheduled for Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

In Division 1, Coastal Canyon League champion Camarillo (22-3) will host Downey and Westlake (20-5), which finished second in the Marmonte League, will travel to Gahr.

In Division 2, Pacific View League champion Rio Mesa (21-7) will host Torrance; Royal (14-9), which finished tied for second in the Coastal Canyon League, will host Louisville; and Oxnard (16-9-3), which finished second in the Pacific View League will play at Warren.

In Division 3, Grace Brethren (10-4-1), which finished tied for first with Santa Clara in the Tri-Valley League, will host Agoura (15-11), which was third in the Marmonte League.

In the Division 4, Santa Clara (13-6), which finished tied for first with Grace Brethren in the Tri-Valley League, will host Burroughs-Burbank. Buena (12-13), which finished third in the Pacific View League, will play at Highland.

In Division 5, Citrus Coast League champion Santa Paula (14-10-1) will play the winner of Tuesday's wild-card game between La Puente and El Monte on Thursday. Fillmore (11-4), which finished second in the Citrus Coast League, will play at Bishop Montgomery.

In a Division 6 wild-card game, Nordhoff will play at Foothill Tech on Tuesday.

