Want to get started in wedding photography? These eight tips will make sure you start off on the right foot. Being chosen to photograph a couple's wedding is a tremendous honor, but for new photographers, it's wildly exciting, massively stressful, and potentially nerve-wracking. If you're a photographer who has been asked to shoot their first wedding or if you're just starting out and are looking to build your portfolio, it can be tricky trying to figure out exactly what you need to do to make sure the photos turn out amazing.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO