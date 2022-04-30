ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Georgia P Jake Camarda off the board in round four of 2022 NFL draft

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
We knew Georgia would have a ton of players selected in the NFL draft, but I don’t think many were expecting to hear UGA punter Jake Camarda’s name called on Saturday. Especially not as early as the fourth round.

But the game-changing punter was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 28th pick of the fourth round, No. 133 overall.

This gives UGA 11 players selected throughout the first 133 picks.

Camarda finished as UGA’s career leader in punting average with a mark of 45.78, surpassing 2009 Ray Guy Award winner Drew Butler (45.4).

He punted 47 times in 2021 for an average of 46.7 yards, with a long of 68 yards vs. Alabama.

Camarda ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine faster than nine running backs and nine wide receivers, posting a time of 4.56.

