‘Ozark’s Ending Is Authentically Corrupt

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago
If we’re honest with ourselves, Ozark never needed to go on for four seasons. About halfway through Season 1, the ever-efficient Marty (Jason Bateman) had basically created a near-perfect money laundering operation for the Navarro cartel. He had the Blue Cat, Lickety Splitz, and the funeral home. What more could you want? It’s that innate greed, Marty’s but mostly Wendy’s (Laura Linney) need to acquire more and more power that’s always made Ozark fun. It’s also a selfish, smug tone the show maintains until the very end. Spoilers ahead for Ozark‘s finale.

This unnecessary grasping for more is a theme that defines Ozark’s entire finale. Heading into “A Hard Way to Go”, Marty has found a way out for his family. Once he hands the reigns of the cartel over to Camila (Veronica Falcón), he and his family can be free so long as they’re happy to take on new identities and live anywhere that isn’t the Midwest. It’s a deal he even extends to Ruth (Julia Garner) after learning that his prodigy has murdered Omar Navarro’s (Felix Solis) righthand man. It’s also an option literally no one takes.

Instead, Wendy’s need for more overpowers Episode 14. As Wendy and Marty plan a benefit that will ultimately turn the Byrde Foundation into a clean organization, manic energy defines their every move. Through force of will alone, Wendy convinces her family, Marty, and the show itself that her plan is the only viable option. That’s what makes her trap so brilliant. She convinces nearly everyone that the only worthwhile path forward is the one that includes everything she wants: both her old life in Chicago and the political power and prestige a cartel’s money grants.

The more she schemes, the more obvious it becomes that Wendy doesn’t just want this power; she feels entitled to it. She says as much in Ozark’s final moments. After the gala, Mel (Adam Rothenberg) the private investigator breaks into Marty and Wendy’s home with Ben’s ashes in tow. Calmly, he explains that he finally has the evidence he needs to bring them down.

“You don’t get it, do you? You don’t get to win. You don’t get to be the Kochs or the Kennedys or whatever fucking royalty you people think you are,” Mel taunts. “World doesn’t work like that.”

“Since when?” Wendy responds.

Seconds later, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), the Byrdes’ youngest child, points a shotgun at Mel. Once the screen cuts to black, a gunshot can be heard.

Ozark has always secretly been about Wendy getting what she wants and the consequences that have followed. Jonah pulling that trigger marked the end of whatever connections to childhood and innocence he possessed. It was one thing when Jonah and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) were just managing assets for their parents. That was always illegal but excusable; they were working for the family business. But parents requiring a child to kill on their behalf? There’s no silver lining to that action. Marty and Wendy’s greed has fully corrupted their own children.

Yet as diabolical as Wendy has always been, she’s right. Wendy’s smug “Since when?” captures the perverse joy of this show. The people who run the world are often as unapologetically vicious and privileged as Marty and Wendy. On some level, the Byrde family was always destined to make it out of this saga alive. They were everything that their allies and foes weren’t — white, American, economically stable, and in good standing with the law. And making it out alive is exactly what happens.

Javi (Alfonso Herrera) and Omar died. Camila (Veronica Falcón) lost her beloved son. Ruth, a woman who was been called white trash from birth, lost almost every member of her family and her own life. Yet the Byrde family ended this series unscathed. Ozark ended with a rich, white family getting everything they ever wanted while everyone else pays the price for their greed. If that’s not an American story, nothing is.

Comments / 5

Kirk Duncan
1d ago

Poor Ruth..But it seems the only innocent in the whole series was Wendy’s brother. The rest where the worst of what humanity has to offer. I loved the series but had to sit back and reflect on the indecency of it all.

Reply
2
