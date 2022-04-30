ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Diplo bails out busker at NYC pop-up show

By Alix Breeden
 2 days ago

Diplo seems to have a soft spot for DJs caught up with the law.

Police arrested a busker playing music outside of a shut-down surprise Diplo show in Brooklyn on Wednesday, but not before the famous DJ promised the street performer that he would send him bail money.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon , Diplo said that upwards of 4,000 people had gathered in Bushwick Inlet Park for the pop-up show by the time the cops had shut down the event.

“The cops shut it down before we even played one record,” Diplo told Fallon.

“I forgot how posh Brooklyn is now.”

The busker, known as Naveh Halperin or SubwayDJ told Page Six that he was marching down the street towards McCarren Park with a crowd of people from the shut down event chanting “let’s go to the park” when cops arrested him and confiscated his deejay equipment, including a speaker that he wheels around New York City as a source of income.

The pop-up event was shut down by the NYPD before it could start on Wednesday.
Diplo/Twitter
The artist found his way around the shut-down and held his event inside Brooklyn Bowl.
Diplo/Twitter

“As they were escorting me to their squad car, I looked behind and Diplo was right there walking behind me,” said Halperin.

Diplo posted a video to his social media after the run-in with the busker, writing “Saving the city one DJ at a time.”

While the party in the park was a bust, Brooklyn Bowl opened its doors to the famous DJ , allowing the artist to have his Brooklyn party after all.

The following day, Diplo sent Naveh Halperin (@subwayDJ) $1000 with the note “ACAB.”

This isn’t the busker’s first run-in with the law. Police had confiscated Halperin’s equipment in June of 2021 while playing music for a crowd in Manhattan.

Naveh Halperin has previously had to retrieve his equipment from the NYPD after it was confiscated.
subwaydj/Instagram

As of Friday, Halperin is unsure of the costs that will come with getting his deejay equipment back from the NYPD, but thanks to Diplo’s promise to help the street performer out, paying for the return of his equipment won’t be a problem.

