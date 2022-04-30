Georgia RB Zamir White taken in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft

Georgia running back Zamir “Zeus” White was selected with the 122nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

It was on the 17th pick of the fourth round that Georgia had its 10th player this year drafted into the NFL. White’s selection breaks the program record UGA set last year when it had nine players selected.

White, a 6-foot, 214-pound running back who hails from Laurinburg, North Carolina, has speed, versatility and strength. He is a tough, downhill runner who has been compared to NFL backs Joe Mixon and Isaiah Crowell.

In the 2021 season, White led all UGA running backs with 856 yards and 11 touchdowns on 160 carries.