OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select tight end Charlie Kolar with their third pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Kolar played college football at the University of Iowa State and has great size at 6’6″ and 252 pounds.

Originally from Norman, Oklahoma Kolar also played basketball in high school and was teammates with NBA star Trey Young.