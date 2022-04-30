Apple thinks my own AirPods are stalking me

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL were the best smartphones of 2019 — so said we here at Android Police — and they arguably stayed the best of their class in the three years that's passed since our reviews. Google rather unceremoniously extended its OS support for the phones by a full year to permit them Android 12L and the last security update they are guaranteed to receive is due next month. Some 3a owners will be more than satisfied to go on cruising, but it's clear for many others that they don't have much of a future left with a phone officially out of fashion. I think it's as good a time as any to assess them not just holistically in and of themselves, but as what may be the most significant crease in the legacy of what we call "Google phones."

