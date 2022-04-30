ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Bird flu confirmed in Branch County flock

By Don Reid, The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

Officials confirmed Saturday the highly-deadly and contagious avian influenza in a backyard poultry flock found in Branch County. The suspected diseased flock was identified April 27.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced this third confirmed finding of the virus, verified by Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The highly-pathogenic avian influenza, known as HPAI, is a highly-contagious virus that spreads from flock to flock. The infection comes through contact with wild birds, infected poultry, equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Officials did not disclose the location of the Branch County flock. The premises is under quarantine. The flock contained approximately 20 birds of various species. MDARD destroyed the birds to prevent disease spread.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with this avian influenza detection remains low.

"Humans can get bird flu," said Dr. Karen Luparello, Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Health agency medical officer. "It's just extremely rare."

Only one human case has been confirmed this year in Branch County.

Kali Nichols, personal health and disease prevention director at the health agency, said, "Because of this new avian influenza, we do get contacted." Those exposed to infected birds need to monitor themselves for 10 days for illness. "If they do become ill, they should contact us right away so we can get them tested."

As a precaution, remove bird feeders and do not encourage birds to come to your home or community.

The large number of commercial poultry barns in Branch County are using extreme quarantines and decontamination procedures, including hazmat suits, to protect the large flocks.

"As wild birds continue to migrate and spread the virus, it is not unexpected to see more cases of HPAI being detected in domestic flocks across the state," said state veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland.

"However, by implementing and following preventative measures, we all can minimize these cases and protect Michigan's domestic birds," she said. "Working together, we can lessen the impact of this disease. MDARD remains committed to promptly responding to all suspected cases of HPAI and reducing the spread of the virus."

MDARD said no birds or bird products infected with HPAI would enter the commercial food chain. People are encouraged to use caution when selecting food for themselves and their families, as well as to properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.

Dead birds should be reported. For domestic birds, owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at (800) 292-3939 (daytime) or (517) 373-0440 (after hours).

For wild birds, if anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to Michigan Department of Natural Resources by using the DNR's Eyes in the Field app. Choose the "Diseased Wildlife" option among the selections for "Observation Forms." Or, call DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory, (517) 336-5030.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Bird flu confirmed in Branch County flock

