Pros and cons of Pittsburgh Steelers picking Memphis football's Calvin Austin III in 2022 NFL Draft

Memphis football wide receiver Calvin Austin III is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected as the 138th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Austin, a former walk-on and Memphis native from Harding Academy, was drafted in the fourth round. After two strong seasons with the Tigers, his draft stock soared after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine led by running the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds .

Austin and teammate Dylan Parham made it nine consecutive years that Memphis had a player drafted. Here's what Steelers fans can expect from Austin.

The positives

It all starts with speed. A former track standout in high school , Austin was an All-American on the Tigers' 4x100 meter relay team in 2019. That led to him being among the most dynamic players in the AAC and the country the past two seasons.

Since 2020, he had 12 plays from scrimmage of at least 40 yards and scored 22 touchdowns (19 receiving). Austin scored last season via receiving, rushing and punt return. He's dangerous as a slot receiver, can create separation and improved his route running/hands to be a reliable option in the Memphis offense.

He'll help stretch the field on offense and his experience on special teams means he could be used on kickoff or punt returns as needed.

The concerns

At 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Austin's frame means there are questions about whether he can handle the pounding of an NFL season. He didn't have injury problems at Memphis, but he was hampered by an ankle injury last season.

How will he also handle bigger, faster cornerbacks than he faced in the AAC? If teams try to jam Austin at the line of scrimmage, can he find ways to get open?

Final thoughts

The NFL is going toward faster, smaller receivers who can make an impact in space. Austin has shown he has the potential to do just that

His story from walk-on to two-time all-conference receiver made him an inspiration to fans at Memphis just like former teammate Anthony Miller. But his speed and production are why he has a bright NFL future.

Memphis has a strong history of seeing its playmakers produce in the NFL with Miller, Antonio Gibson, Tony Pollard, Darrell Henderson and Kenneth Gainwell as examples. Austin is as explosive as any of them and has a chance to be a versatile threat both as a receiver and kick returner.

