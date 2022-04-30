Man Sentenced For Bringing Gun To Albany International Airport

A Capital Region man is heading to federal prison for attempting to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at Albany International Airport.

Josef Jarvis, age 32, of Albany, was sentenced to nearly four years behind bars Thursday, April 28, after pleading guilty to illegally carrying a firearm as a felon.

Federal prosecutors said Jarvis admitted to possessing the loaded gun and ammunition while attempting to pass through a security checkpoint before boarding a flight in August 2021.

Jarvis has previous felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, prosecutors said.

Altogether, a judge sentenced him to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Several agencies investigated the case, including the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Albany County Sheriff's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.