You make the call: Jacksonville vs. Routt baseball play at third base

Related
OU stumbles in series finale vs. Kansas St.
NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
Pairings set for first WIVC baseball tournament
Pairings are set for the first Western Illinois Valley Conference baseball tournament. The tournament will be held at Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville next Monday and Tuesday. The schedule is as follows: Monday, May 9 Game 1 -- Seed 5 Carrollton vs. Seed 4 Triopia, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 Game 2 -- Seed 3 Routt vs. Seed 2 Greenfield-Northwestern, 4:30 p.m. Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Seed 1 Brown County, 4:30 p.m. Game 4 -- Championship game (Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3), 6:30 p.m. Seedings for the WIVC softball tournament should be finalized soon, as the last few conference games are played. Undefeated Brown County is set as the top seed, with Calhoun as the No. 2 seed.
Jacksonville’s Garrett Meyer gets back on top of his game
Jacksonville's Garrett Meyer is congratulated by teammates after Friday's win over Routt. (Dennis Mathes) Pitcher Garrett Meyer was the Jacksonville baseball team's "closer" last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Central baseball misses out on tournament despite 5-4 record
West Central baseball team wins two games, but Carrollton's win over Triopia keeps Cougars out of WIVC tournament.
A West Central baseball play you really had to see to believe
The ball takes a bad hop on West Central shortstop Tyson Brown during a baseball game against North Greene at Wincheste on Monday. (Dennis Mathes) It was a play you really had to see to believe.
Neighbors: Jacksonville native Kaufmann's work shines when Fighting Illini take field
If you like the look of the University of Illinois sports teams, or enjoy the experience of attending Illini home games, you can thank Jacksonville native Marty Kaufmann.
Jacksonville gymnasts' next move? National competition
Three Jacksonville dance studios are sending more than 50 gymnasts to the United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association's national competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Washburn baseball recognizes leaders on Senior Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods fell in their regular-season finale and dropped the series to Pittsburg State with a 13-2 loss on Sunday. The Ichabods will be the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Tournament next week and will head to the No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma for a best-two-of-three quarterfinal series in Edmond, Okla. May 6-8.
Carrollton baseball beats Triopia to grab fifth and final spot in WIVC tournament
With its back against the wall, Carrollton beats conference heavyweight to qualify for conference tournament
Bedlam Softball: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Thursday matchup moved to ESPN
The Big 12 regular-season title will be on the line in a pivotal Bedlam matchup between the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls. With the stakes and in what promises to be an incredible atmosphere in Norman, the three-game series has moved to ESPN for the big-time matchup.
My Journal Courier
Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0