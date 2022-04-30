You make the call: Jacksonville vs. Routt baseball play at third base

Pairings are set for the first Western Illinois Valley Conference baseball tournament. The tournament will be held at Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville next Monday and Tuesday. The schedule is as follows: Monday, May 9 Game 1 -- Seed 5 Carrollton vs. Seed 4 Triopia, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 Game 2 -- Seed 3 Routt vs. Seed 2 Greenfield-Northwestern, 4:30 p.m. Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Seed 1 Brown County, 4:30 p.m. Game 4 -- Championship game (Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3), 6:30 p.m. Seedings for the WIVC softball tournament should be finalized soon, as the last few conference games are played. Undefeated Brown County is set as the top seed, with Calhoun as the No. 2 seed.

CARROLLTON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO