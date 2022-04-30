ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

You make the call: Jacksonville vs. Routt baseball play at third base

By Dennis Mathes
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoV2z_0fPDkDrF00
Jacksonville Brandon Sims slides into third base safely as Routt's Brock Runyon applies the tag during a baseball game at Future Champions in Jacksonville Friday night. Jacksonville won the game 7-2. (Dennis Mathes)

My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

