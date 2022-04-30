ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor Live Stream: Time, Card, Where To Watch Taylor vs. Serrano Online

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKK7o_0fPDk7e800

Live from historic Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano collide in what’s being called the “biggest fight in women’s boxing history”!

A big fight feel permeates the Big Apple as Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor meet in a hotly anticipated main event bout. The two combatants will be the first female fighters to main event the big room at MSG. Taylor, the current undisputed lightweight champion of the world, enters the ring with a pristine 20-0 record (6 KOs), while Serrano, who’s collected nine major titles in seven different weight classes, is 42-1-1 (12 KOs). Which fighter will leave MSG with the unmistakable swagger of victory? We’re about to find out.

Here’s how to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor live online.

WHAT TIME DOES THE SERRANO VS TAYLOR FIGHT START?

Coverage begins tonight (April 30) at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start at 10:15 p.m. ET.

WHERE TO WATCH AMANDA SERRANO VS KATIE TAYLOR LIVE:

Tonight’s fight is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries. If you’re not an active subscriber, you can buy DAZN for $19.99/month or $99.99/year. The fight will be available to stream on the DAZN app, the web browser, and various streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, Amazon Fire tablets, and a slew of game consoles).

TAYLOR VS SERRANO LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can order Taylor vs. Serrano on PPV.com for $24.99 (plus tax and service fees). If you purchase the event through PPV.com, you’ll receive one free month of DAZN. The fight is also available to buy on Dish and various other cable providers for $24.99.

AMANDA SERRANO VS KATIE TAYLOR FIGHT CARD:

Along with Taylor vs. Serrano, tonight’s card includes the following bouts:

  • Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith
  • Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos
  • Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena
  • Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez
  • Khalil Coe vs. William Langston
  • Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Katie Taylor insists she will 'step into the ring confident of coming out victorious' in her undisputed clash with Amanda Serrano as her challenger claims Madison Square Garden will see 'two of the best pound-for-pound going at it'

Katie Taylor insisted she will step into the ring confident of coming out victorious in her undisputed clash with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The rivals tipped the scales on Friday with the Irish fighter coming in the heavier of the two at 136.6lbs to her challenger's 133.6lbs in front of the New York crowd.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Serrano: I've Always Wanted To Be First Boricua To Become Undisputed Champion

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano has cherished every boxing record she has established, particularly those proudly representing Puerto Rico. There still remains at least one unfinished piece of business. “I’ve always wanted to be the first Boricua to become undisputed champion,” Serrano told BoxingScene.com. “We’ve had so many great...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Jessie Vargas
Person
Katie Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Live Online#Live Stream#Combat#Msg#Dazn#Amazon Fire Tv#Iphone
BoxingNews24.com

Video Preview: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

Coming up on May 14th, in a bout that will be broadcast on Showtime, the unified IBf/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo will square off in a rematch against WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano. Their first bout ended in a draw, so this will be the second time these two will have battled for the undisputed crown at 154. Who will win the rematch for undisputed supremacy in the 154 pound weight class?
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Conor McGregor reacts to Katie Taylor win

Irishman and former UFC double-champion, Conor McGregor, congratulates Katie Taylor on win. Conor McGregor is no stranger to big fights. The former UFC two-division champion has been through several title fights over the course of his career, including becoming the UFC’s first simultaneous world champ in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

UFC 274 live stream: How to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online and on TV this weekend

UFC 274 takes place this weekend and looks set to be one of the most important cards of the year, with two titles on the line and a highly-anticipated clash between lightweight contenders.In the main event in Phoenix, Arizona, Charles Oliveira defends the belt in that very division as he takes on former interim champion Justin Gaethje.In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas continues her second stint as strawweight champion as she faces old foe Carla Esparza. Esparza was the first UFC strawweight champion and holds a victory over Namajunas, which the reigning title holder will look to avenge here.Before those...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 274 time: When does Oliveira vs Gaethje start in the UK and US this weekend?

One of the most important UFC cards of the year will take place in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend, as two titles are contested after what should be a fight of the night contender in the lightweight division.Charles Oliveira makes the second defence of his lightweight title in the main event, going up against former interim title holder Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated clash.In the co-main event, Carla Esparza seeks her second victory over Rose Namajunas and her second reign as strawweight champion, while Namajunas looks to avenge that loss to her fellow American and retain the gold.Before those bouts take...
UFC
Decider.com

Decider.com

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy