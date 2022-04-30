Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor Live Stream: Time, Card, Where To Watch Taylor vs. Serrano Online

Live from historic Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano collide in what’s being called the “biggest fight in women’s boxing history”!

A big fight feel permeates the Big Apple as Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor meet in a hotly anticipated main event bout. The two combatants will be the first female fighters to main event the big room at MSG. Taylor, the current undisputed lightweight champion of the world, enters the ring with a pristine 20-0 record (6 KOs), while Serrano, who’s collected nine major titles in seven different weight classes, is 42-1-1 (12 KOs). Which fighter will leave MSG with the unmistakable swagger of victory? We’re about to find out.

Coverage begins tonight (April 30) at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s fight is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries. If you’re not an active subscriber, you can buy DAZN for $19.99/month or $99.99/year. The fight will be available to stream on the DAZN app, the web browser, and various streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, Amazon Fire tablets, and a slew of game consoles).

You can order Taylor vs. Serrano on PPV.com for $24.99 (plus tax and service fees). If you purchase the event through PPV.com, you’ll receive one free month of DAZN. The fight is also available to buy on Dish and various other cable providers for $24.99.

Along with Taylor vs. Serrano, tonight’s card includes the following bouts: