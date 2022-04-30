Skeletal remains found in Kentucky woods identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A skull that was found in June of 2020 has been identified.

The Johnson County coroner reported that the remains belong to Ricky Boyd.

They were sent to a University of Tennessee anthropologist and then returned to a Kentucky State Police medical examiner where it was a positive identification.

Investigation into Boyd’s death is ongoing.

