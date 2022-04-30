ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jossara Jinaro, ‘Judging Amy’ actress, dead at 48

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress who played on series such as “Judging Amy,” “ER” and “The Young and the Restless,” died Wednesday, her husband wrote in a Facebook post. She was 48.

Jinaro, who was also a filmmaker and producer, died following a battle with cancer, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family,” her husband, Matt Bogado, posted on her Facebook page. “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.”

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1973, Jinaro was raised in Columbia after her mother married a diplomat, according to IMDb.com. Her family later moved to the U.S. after her stepfather was held hostage by guerrillas, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Jinaro landed her first recurring role on the Telemundo comedy “¡Viva Vegas!” as Virginia Bustos in 2000, NBC News reported.

Jinaro debuted on U.S. television on “Judging Amy” in 2004, playing the daughter of Cheech Marin’s character in three episodes, the entertainment website reported. She also appeared in one episode of “ER,” an episode of “The Young and the Restless,” and also had roles in “Passions” and “The Closer.”

Jinaro’s role as Rae on “Passions” was nominated for a 2006 GLAAD award, NBC News reported.

She also appeared in the films “The Devil’s Rejects” and “World Trade Center,” according to IMDb.com.

Jinaro produced several short films and joined the film festival sector, People reported. She also gained acceptance into Panavision’s filmmaker program.

A public memorial service will be held in the San Francisco area soon Bogado posted on Facebook.

