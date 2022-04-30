ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Weekly COVID update: No deaths, 345 new cases in St. Cloud area

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago

More than 300 COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the virus were reported in the tri-county area the week of April 25 by the Minnesota Department of Health .

Between Monday and Friday, the health department reported 345 COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area, including 193 cases in Stearns County, 67 cases in Benton County and 85 cases in Sherburne County.

Last week, 204 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the tri-county area, up from 156 new cases the week before.

Stearns County has a total of 51,131 reported COVID-19 cases and 367 deaths as of Friday, according to the health department. Benton County has a total of 14,136 cases and 174 deaths reported as of Friday. Sherburne County has a total of 27,393 cases and 181 deaths reported as of Friday.

Across the state, MDH reported 16 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 from April 25-April 29. 8,711 new cases were reported in that same timeframe, up from 6,242 last week.

As of Friday, a total of 12,508 deaths and more than 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state.

A total of more than 81 million COVID-19 cases and 993,591 deaths have been reported in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center . In the last 28-day period, that has included 1.1 million cases and 11,808 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the center.

As of Thursday, 75% of Minnesotans five years old and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 46% of Minnesotans are up to date on vaccine doses they are eligible to receive, according to the Minnesota COVID-19 Response using data reported by MDH.

Find a vaccine clinic near you at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp .

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,979 New Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Minneapolis health leaders recommended everyone wear masks indoors due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, another 1,979 cases and five deaths were reported in the state. Overall, the state has logged over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. According to state data, 12,508 people have died due to the virus since March of 2020. Case growth had slowed in recent months, dropping below the line of caution, but it now sits at 18 cases per 100,000 people,  considered to be in the “high risk” category. The hospitalization rate hovers just below the “high risk” category, with 4.3 admissions per...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
KX News

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot […]
DULUTH, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

25 Years Later, Questions Linger In Minneapolis Investigation Of Andrew Cunanan’s Murders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-five years ago Wednesday, a serial killer began his cross-country murder spree in the heart of Minneapolis. In the end, the string of killings claimed five lives, including renowned fashion designer Gianni Versace. The first two of Andrew Cunanan’s victims were killed in Minnesota. WCCO’s Esme Murphy traveled the country to cover the case 25 years ago, and has continued to follow it ever since. Now, for the first time, she shares newly uncovered questions surrounding the deaths of Jeffrey Trail and David Madson. Chisago County Sheriff Chris Henricks remembers the call to an unlikely homicide scene. The body...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson’s Peace Officer License To Go Before Judge In September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s peace officer license will go before a judge in September. In December, the embattled sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $610 fine. He also agreed to pay the county $47,711.69 for the squad vehicle wrecked in the crash. Facing mounting calls to resign, Hutchinson said he will not seek reelection in November, but will serve out the rest of his term. Meanwhile, state regulators are still weighing whether or not to suspend his peace officer...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KFIL Radio

Central Minnesota Man Shot In The Head

According to the sheriff’s office, “The caller stated that the firearm discharged accidentally, striking a 64-year-old male in the head, and killing him.“ The sheriff’s office says the name of the victim will be released at a later time. The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
