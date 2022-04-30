ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New ZU Video: Adventures in PAX East!

By Chelsea Reed
zeldauniverse.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of dormancy during the pandemic, our favorite PAX East Show in Boston is finally back! See how the trip went with Amanda and the...

zeldauniverse.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Blizzard will share Warcraft mobile game details on May 3

In brief: Blizzard Entertainment has been working on a new mobile get set in the Warcraft universe, and they're preparing to tell us more about it next week. Early rumors suggested Warcraft mobile might be a Pokémon Go-style game that encourages users to get out and about, but given the situation with the pandemic over the last few years, the game's direction could have easily shifted.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Sims 4 Vampires guide

This Sims 4 Vampires guide covers everything you could need to know, on your journey to become a legendary bloodsucker. If you're not sure about the process for turning your Sim into a creature of the night, how to increase their vampiric powers, or what cheats there are available, then we're here to help you get the most out of the afterlife in The Sims 4. Read on for Sims 4 Vampires tips about cheating death and developing your dark powers, or jump straight ahead to the Sims 4 Vampire cheats for a helping hand.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 16 is in the "final stages of development"

Final Fantasy 16 is in the "final stages of development." The new comments come from veteran producer Naoki Yoshida, speaking to Japanese publication Famitsu earlier this week, and handily transcribed by fan @aitaikimochi on Twitter just below. Commenting as part of the 35th celebrations for the franchise, Yoshida says that Final Fantasy 16 is nearing completion, and is in the "final stages" of development."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on June 12

There may be no E3 this year but, let's be honest here, there's still pretty much E3 this year. Microsoft announced today that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 12, at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern. Mark your calendars, those of you who still use calendars.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How Much is Overwatch 2 Going to Cost?

Despite all the excitement surrounding the Overwatch 2 beta, some fans are anxious about the game's future. Those anxieties are tied to the hackers that have already made their presence known in the best, but they're also tied to the game's retail price. Many are wondering if the game is set to launch as a free-to-play game. The answer is more involved, but it includes good news for fans of the original PVP.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Milk
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Reveals Special New Art

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of those manga that will go down in history. Hiromu Arakawa solidified her place as an industry giant with the epic manga, and it won't be long before the Elric Brothers show their face again. After all, the franchise is preparing to drop two live-action sequels this year, and Arakawa has inked some special artwork to celebrate the comeback.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Heardle is a new Wordle clone that wants to test your video game soundtrack knowledge

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll undoubtedly have heard of Wordle. The popularity of the daily word puzzle has seen many other similarly styled games emerge in recent months. One of those is Heardle, a game that tasks you with identifying a song by listening to just a few seconds of it. And from Heardle has sprung a version that focuses solely on music found in games.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Gaming recap: Kingdom Hearts and Rainbow Six are coming to mobile

April was a big month in the Android gaming world, with new game announcements and release dates for highly-anticipated titles. Square Enix and Ubisoft revealed that Kingdom Hearts and Rainbow Six would be making their way to mobile in the future, and Pokémon Go developer Niantic unveiled a brand-new augmented reality project with Peridot. And after four years since its announcement, Blizzard finally announced a release date for Diablo Immortal — along with some surprises.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pax East#Cat#Video Game
ClutchPoints

Warcraft-based mobile game to be revealed soon

Blizzard Activision has just announced that they’re planning to reveal a brand new game in the Warcraft universe for mobile devices very soon. While not much is known about this new title, such as what genre it will be, they have assured users that the game will be an authentic Warcraft experience, built from the ground up.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Long Dark's getting paid DLC updates for survival mode

After a successful Kickstarter, Hinterland Games released hardcore survival game The Long Dark via Early Access in 2014, hitting version 1.0 in 2017. It's continued receiving free updates since, both to its episodic story mode Wintermute and its survival mode, but as director Raphael van Lierop explains in this month's developer diary, that's going to change.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Psychonauts 2’ is developer Double Fine’s “best selling game”

Psychonauts 2 has been confirmed to be Double Fine Production‘s “highest rated and best selling game to date.”. That’s according to the studio’s outgoing art director Lisette Titre-Montgomery, in a Twitter thread (from April 29) announcing her departure from the studio. The original Psychonauts was the studio’s previously best selling title at 1.7million copies, meaning the sequel is likely closer to 2million (thanks, TheGamer).
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

‘Cursed Films’ on Shudder Successfully Debunks Movie Myths With Insightful Research, Along With A Touch of Humor

This week on Shudder, the horror-centric subscription streaming service available through Amazon Prime, the fourth episode (of a five-episode second season) of Cursed Films drops. The episode covers Wes Craven’s 1988 voodoo horror film The Serpent and the Rainbow, and deals with, among other strange occurrences during the filming, the fact that the screenwriter Richard Maxwell at one point believed that he had been possessed by some kind of Haitian demon, and had to leave the production. But crucially, what the show – directed, edited, and written by Jay Cheel – doesn’t do is pretend that Maxwell actually was possessed. What it does do, in this and all other episodes from both seasons, is explore how strange yet explicable occurrences — and occasionally horrible tragedies — can plague the making of certain films, and how these can cause myths to arise around them, and subsequently perpetuate a kind of mystical, conspiratorial form of critical thinking.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
digitalspy.com

It's a Sin was originally planned as a Queer as Folk prequel

Doctor Who's Russell T Davies broke ground with gay drama Queer as Folk in 1999, and his 2015 shows Cucumber and Banana, themselves crossing over all the time, linked to. Queer as Folk through a cameo from Denise Black as the ghost of Hazel Tyler. So you might think that...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ story DLC and future updates detailed by Techland

Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała has revealed some new information about the game’s upcoming story downloadable content (DLC) and future updates. In an interview with Wccftech (from April 28), Smektała said: “What I can say right now is that the first [DLC] runs parallel to the main story, so it can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City. Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Blizzard To Unveil First ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game Next Week

World of Warcraft is finally coming to mobile devices, an expansion that will arrive nearly two decades after the game first debuted on PC. Since launching in 2004, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) has received eight comprehensive expansion packs, with a ninth, entitled Dragonflight, currently in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Zelda Fans Create Incredible Ocarina of Time Remake in Unreal Engine

First released back in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has earned a reputation as one of the greatest games ever made. Since then, the beloved Nintendo 64 game has appeared on a number of different platforms, and a 3DS version released in 2011 gave the game some minor graphic improvements. However, Ocarina of Time is getting some much bigger improvements thanks to the efforts of YouTuber CryZENx. CryZENx is currently working on a remake of the game using Unreal Engine alongside a number of other Zelda fans. It seems like a major undertaking, and it looks quite good so far!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy