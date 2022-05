MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thirty days in April, 30 acts of kindness, and 30 years of service – that’s what Rebuilding Together Manchester is celebrating. The non-profit that provides restoration work to community neighbors in need – all free of charge – had a team busy working on Porter Street to help a grandmother get her yard in order and her back porch up to par.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO