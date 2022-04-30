Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: LaMoure The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the James River at Lamoure affecting LaMoure County of North Dakota. .Recent rainfall is working its way down the James River, and is likely to cause minor flooding in the Lamoure area as early as Tuesday. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Lamoure. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.7 feet, Rising water begins to affect the city of LaMoure`s sewer system. Water restrictions have been used in the past to counteract these effects. At 14.0 feet, Urban flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.2 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then begin a slow fall thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2 feet on 03/24/1994.

LAMOURE COUNTY, ND ・ 38 MINUTES AGO