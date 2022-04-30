Jefferson Co. revamping sexual assault response

The first meeting of the state-mandated Sexual Assault Response Team for Jefferson County met this week in the old Jefferson County Courthouse. The group is hoping to add members and is still deciding what their schedule will look like. (by Rachel Kersey)

In 2019, there were 97 sexual assaults in Beaumont, 29 in Port Arthur, 13 in Nederland and six in Port Neches, according to the latest data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

“Some cities have larger numbers than others depending on the population. But every year you will never find zero,” said Crisis Center of Southeast Texas Executive Director Cheryl Williams. “In every county, there's always been sexual assault in some way, form or fashion. I wish there would be a day where I wouldn't have a job anymore because there'd be no more sexual assault. That's just a given. It’s always been (this way).”

She still has a job, but it’s seeing changes working with Jefferson County’s newly reformed Sexual Assault Response Team. The group, which has been around since at least 2016 according to Williams, is coming together again in response to the passage of Senate Bill 476. The bill passed last year and stipulates that the commissioners court of every county form an adult sexual assault response team. This piece of legislation took effect in early September after much lobbying from the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault.

“Areas that had SARTS were discovering that in counties that had a SART, there was more movement on sexual assault cases progressing through the legal system. There was a measurable difference in outcomes,” said Crisis Center of Southeast Texas Crisis Intervention Counselor Tracie Middleton. “Having a SART makes an impact on how those cases end up and outcomes for survivors.”

Moving cases through the legal system is the group’s first priority.

But it will focus on two additional issues as well, including helping survivors heal from the experience with advocacy, behavioral healthcare and physical care, among other resources.

“There may also be a component that is involved in prevention or restorative justice potentially – work with offenders. That is a piece of it, right? Interrupting this cycle,” Middleton said. “One of the things that TAASA has research on is that not very many people rape people. The people who do commit rape tend to commit serial rape, and so it may be important to address the offender side of it, too, and so that's why one of the groups that we had in our stakeholder list was people who work with adult probation, people who work with prisons.”

State law now requires each county to meet certain standards for caring for survivors and leveraging community resources. Law enforcement, medical providers, social service providers, victim assistants, nurse examiners, forensics professionals and others have a general blueprint to deliver services to those who need them without gaps in coverage.

The latest Response Team, however, will work together to continue addressing long-standing coverage gaps.

Middleton led Jefferson County’s Team’s first meeting, which included representatives from the sheriff’s office, Beaumont Police Department, the district attorney’s office, Victim’s Assistance, Baptist Hospitals Behavioral Health Center and Rape and Suicide Crisis of Southeast Texas, Inc.

The group is hoping to also make space for more professionals, such as nursing students from Lamar, grant-funded SART staff members, and other community members who care about sexual assault prevention and response.

Williams believes the SART will be a source of support for a hurting community.

“We are hoping that the SART provides a continuum of services for the sexual assault survivor,” she said. “We hope that by providing a continuum of services, no one will fall through the cracks.”

Thus far, the team has discussed how responsibilities will be allocated, efforts will be funded and to be competitive for grants as a smaller county. It’s also brainstormed politicians and organizations to work with as well as other Teams in nearby counties that Jefferson County could model.

“We don't need to make any big decisions today. We’re all starting to think on the same wavelength,” said Jefferson County attorney Fred Jackson, who is facilitating the group. “If we can create an umbrella for services then we have some political power. I see this group as designed specifically to help the victims and to enable us to grow the services to benefit more people in a more uniform way.”

The group doesn’t have an exact date for their next meeting, but Middleton expects to meet again in May.

“This is serious,” Williams said. “(It's) such an emotional thing for someone to go through. Those emotional wounds never heal for some people. But I think the most important point about the whole process is that the survivors have the support they need while they wait.”