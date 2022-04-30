ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

String of shootings, crashes lead Portland police to limit responses

By April Ehrlich
opb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of car crashes and shootings strained call volumes in Portland Friday night, to the extent that Portland police had to limit their responses to only life-threatening calls. The events included several shootings and stolen vehicles, including an ambulance. Early in the evening, a driver struck two pedestrians...

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Suicide#Oregon State Police#Violent Crime
kpic

Police sweep camp, find rare guitars stolen from band on tour in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A band that had thousands of dollars’ worth of gear stolen while touring through Portland has been reunited with many of their unique guitars. The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s frontman Anton Newcombe tweeted Thursday that Portland Police helped track down “most of our guitars.” He also extended thanks for the "unbelievable kindness of the Portland music community" and to everyone who helped spread the word about the theft.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HOMICIDE ON U.S HIGHWAY 199

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say is the homicide of a 41-year-old Minnesota man. The victim’s body was found on US Highway 199 at a turnout north of Gasquet. Investigators say Sawri Vang’s body was found by deputies near his vehicle at the turnout. Deputies say […] The post HOMICIDE ON U.S HIGHWAY 199 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy