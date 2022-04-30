ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders News: Breakup day

By Steven E. Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year—that time when all the non-playoff teams clean out their lockers and speak to the media one final time before riding off into the summer. Today is breakup day for the Islanders, who this season have to do this in April instead of May or June. The...

Yardbarker

A look back at our 5 bold New York Rangers predictions

In December, as the New York Rangers were heading into the New Year, I laid out 5 bold predictions. At the time of the article, the Blueshirts were humming having garnered 42 points through 30 games and on pace for a 114 point season. I made it clear that breaking the team’s single season point record of 113 set in 2014-15 was NOT one of my predictions.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New York Rangers versus Pittsburgh Penguins playoffs schedule set

The New York Rangers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blueshirts ensured the matchup by beating the Washington Capitals on Friday night by a 3-2 score. Had the Rangers lost, their first round date with the Penguins would be set as Pittsburgh beat the Blue Jackets 5-3 a little later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

After Reflecting on Season, Islanders Maintain Belief in Core Group

Islanders planning to reset in offseason, learn from 2021-22 season. Clean out day came too early for the New York Islanders this season. After two trips to the third round of the playoffs, and three-straight second round appearances, the Islanders found themselves on the outside looking in and packing their bags one day after the conclusion of the regular season.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Panthers to begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Panthers -223, Capitals +180; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers went 2-1 against the Capitals during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 30, the Panthers won 5-4.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Penguins Recall Forward Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. O'Connor, 23, has split the 2021-22 season between Pittsburgh and WBS. With Pittsburgh, O'Connor has suited up for 22 games, registering three goals, two...
NHL
ESPN

3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters

Former NHL winger Ryan Malone and Jeremy Brodeur, son of Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur, are among the players participating in the inaugural season of 3ICE, a new six-team 3-on-3 hockey league starting play in June. Malone, 42, played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins,...
NHL
markerzone.com

COYOTES MUTUALLY PART WAYS WITH HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER, ASSISTANT COACH

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Sunday that they've mutually agreed to part ways with Hockey Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach, Phil Housley. Housley, 58, spent parts of 21 seasons in the National Hockey League during his playing career with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Red Wings part ways with head coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings are moving on from head coach Jeff Blashill after seven years at the helm of his hometown team. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced on Saturday, one day after the Winged Wheel wrapped up their regular season, that the team would not be renewing Blashill’s contract for an eighth season.
DETROIT, MI

