PC / Phone Sync Software?

By sm1979 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

I don't know if there is such a thing but any ideas appreciated. I want to...

forums.digitalspy.com

GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Quickly access the secret menu on your Android phone

When cellphones first came out, they did one thing: make phone calls. Our smartphones now are supercomputers stored in our pockets, and most of us don’t tap into their true potential. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. From hacks and...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Love Your Android Phone Again With These Simple Changes

No matter which Android phone you're using -- Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola or others -- it came from the factory loaded with predetermined settings that control how it operates. While many of these default settings may work for some users, changing a few of them can quickly optimize your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
#Sync#Folder#Pc Phone Sync Software#Usb
TechRadar

Microsoft really wants you to download the Teams desktop client

Microsoft is bringing its popular online collaboration tool to its own store with the hope that even more users will download Microsoft Teams for desktop. While you can use Teams on the web or on mobile through its iOS and Android apps, you’ll need to download the desktop version if you want to get the most out of the software. For instance, the ability to blur backgrounds during video calls as well as conduct one-on-one call recordings are only available on Teams for desktop.
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Technology
Computers
The Verge

Why we can’t record mobile phone calls — and why we should be able to

Several years ago, I had to deal with a situation that may be familiar to a lot of people: I was slammed with a series of high medical bills that had been denied by the insurance company. The doctor was in network, but according to the insurance company, his bills were coded wrong. Or wait, his facilities weren’t in network or… well, you get the idea. It took over a year and many phone calls to iron out the issue — and I wouldn’t have gotten through it had I not been able to record each phone call I made with the insurance company and the various medical facilities involved.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to use Google Lens to search with text and images simultaneously

Google Lens is a beneficial tool for searching for things around you. It's incredibly powerful and able to identify items and text in your environment, which can be helpful if you don't exactly know the words to describe something with a regular Google search. Thanks to a recent update, Google...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Google will kill call recording apps on Android for good starting May 11

A Google Play policy change will effectively render third-party call recording apps useless starting May 11. Google has changed some developer policies that will kill call recording apps for good. The changes won’t affect the native call recording functionality that comes pre-installed on some phones. However, third-party call recording...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your number on the iPhone

Yesterday we published a guide on how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the iPhone. This guide will show you everything you need to know so that you can make calls on your iPhone without disclosing your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Autosync not working, youtube app doesn't recognize my google account

I'm on Galaxy Note Pro 12 tablet with Android Lolipop. Everything worked okay,until recently, I probably messed around with some google apps, can not remember,I know I did remove some updates in apps which I don't use,forgot which ones. Now autosync doesn't work,nor manual sync of account,and when I run...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Cloud Storage for 2022: How to Choose Between Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box

Storing files is a tedious task if you have to transfer them to an external device. But storing files in the cloud can make your life way easier. It allows you to view files and photos from any phone, tablet or computer that's connected to the internet and download them as needed. Even if you lose your phone or the computer crashes, cloud storage gives you an online backup so files will never get lost.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Android 13 predictive back navigation sounds like trouble for custom launchers

This week's Android 13 Beta 1 release gave us a new look into what Google's working on for this year's release. While it might not be chock full of grand, sweeping changes like Android 12, all of those small improvements add up to something pretty sweet. We'll get a fuller picture of what Android 13 is shaping up to be at Google I/O in a couple of weeks, and one of the scheduled events worth attending has us looking at the back gesture with a sense of both confusion and excitement.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to turn off PayPal notifications on Facebook Messenger

Stop receiving PayPal notifications on Facebook. Suppose you’ve linked your PayPal account to your Facebook account to make payments on Marketplace, send money to contacts, or pay for ads? In that case, you might start seeing notifications for other payments on Facebook Messenger. Here’s how to turn off PayPal notifications on Facebook Messenger.
INTERNET

