Greensboro, NC

Qualification Doubles Leave Tough Medley Relay Choices for US Coaches

By Reid Carlson
 2 days ago

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. The United States will face a unique quandary when figuring out its medley relays at the 2022 FINA World Championships due to a handful of swimmers qualifying in multiple 100 meter events. Notably, Claire Curzan is...

Related
Nic Fink Moves to #6 All-Time With 58.37 100 Breaststroke Win

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. 28 year-old Nic Fink just keeps on improving. Last year, he moved to #2 all-time among U.S. swimmer with a 58.50 in the Olympic Trials of the 100 breast before finishing 3rd in the finals. This week, he’d already qualified for the Worlds team with a tie for 1st in the 200 breast, but tonight he won the 100 breast outright, lowering his personal best to 58.37.
GREENSBORO, NC
2022 U.S. International Trials: Day 4 Doubles Ensure Full Rosters All Around

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. For those swims fans (and perhaps even a few writers) who were nervously biting your nails about whether or not the U.S. would bump into roster cap limits, fret no more. A plethora of doubles tonight ensures that the U.S. will have no difficulty fitting all qualified swimmers under the 26 swimmer-per-gender roster cap.
GREENSBORO, NC
Trio of swimmers qualify for World Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- The three Olympic medalists part of UVA women's swim are once again going international: qualifying for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh and Emma Weyant all qualified to join Team USA's roster, set to compete this summer. Walsh posted the fastest...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Friday night’s finals session will give us six more World Championships qualifiers for Team USA. Katie Ledecky is looking to add the 400 free to the 200/800 freestyle events for which she is already qualified, but the battle is on for second place. Leah Smith was almost five seconds faster than Bella Sims in heats, but it should be a closer race in the final. Lilly King is in position to sweep the three breaststroke events; after winning the 200 breast and 50 breast titles this week, she is top seed in the 100 breast tonight with 1:06.20. Kaitlyn Dobler, the NCAA champion in the 100 yard breast, was the only other sub-1:07 this morning. The 100 back could be the most exciting race of the night, with six of the top-10 swimmers in the world so far this season all chasing the title. Regan Smith and Rhyan White both broke 59 seconds in heats, but the field is deep behind them and Katharine Berkoff, Isabelle Stadden, Claire Curzan, and Phoebe Bacon are all contenders.
GREENSBORO, NC
2022 U.S Trials: Day 5 Prelims Preview

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. It’s Day 5 in Greensboro, which means we’ve reached the last prelims session of the meet. This will be a short session, featuring heats of only the 200 IM and 50 free as the women’s 1500 and the men’s 800 (excluding the fastest heats) will be contested in their own session starting at 3:50 pm ET.
GREENSBORO, NC
Regan Smith Breaks U.S. Open Record With 57.76 100 Back

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. After failing to make the Worlds team in the 200 back, Regan Smith roared back Friday night to win the 100 back. She led the race from start to finish, splitting 28.06/29.70 to go a time of 57.76- making her the first woman under 58 seconds this year.
GREENSBORO, NC
Katie Ledecky Snags #1 World Ranking From Ariarne Titmus In The 400 Free

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400 free at U.S. Trials Friday night with a time of 3:59.52, qualifying for her third individual event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer. She is the first woman under the four-minute barrier in 2022, and bests Ariarne Titmus‘s mark of 4:00.03 to claim the number one ranking in the world in this event.
GREENSBORO, NC
2022 U.S. Trials: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day 4 Update

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. This post contains the updated scores for the SwimSwam Pick’ems contest on and through day 4 of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. Below, you’ll find two tables, one of which displays the scores from day 4 of the meet, and other of which will show scores from day 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the overall total scores through this point in the meet.
GREENSBORO, NC
USA Swimming Names 5 Assistant Coaches for 2022 World Championships

For the second straight year, Ron Aitken (above) has put three swimmers on the United States' primary long course roster. This year, he was rewarded with an official spot on staff. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has announced a group of 5 coaches who will serve as...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Bobby Finke Breaks US Open Record in 800 Free

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. In the final heat of the men’s 800 free this evening, Florida’s Bobby Finke smashed Zane Grothe‘s 2018 US Open Record with a 7:43.32, chopping over a full second off Grothe’s record. The defending Olympic champion now sits third in the world this year, behind the German duo of Lukas Martens and Florian Wellbrock.
GREENSBORO, NC
2022 U.S. Trials: Torri Huske, Michael Andrew Out of 200 IM

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. Coming into the last day of the 2022 U.S. International Team trials, there is a significant amount of scratches in the 200 IM, 50 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. This comes as no surprise, as most swimmers have already had to go through multiple events on the first four days of the meet, with their fates in regards to international team qualification almost sealed.
GREENSBORO, NC
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Hunter Armstrong

Armstrong exploded with a new world record in the men's 50 backstroke, and also qualified for the World Championships in the 100 back and 400 free relay. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer...
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 U.S. Trials Day 5: Finke, Walsh Break U.S. Open Records, Hayes Makes Team

LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials have come to a close. Though day 5 proceeded mostly as expected, there were some breakthroughs, particularly in the women’s 200 IM. NCCA swimmers continued to demonstrate their ability to manage the quick turnaround from the NCAA Championships in March, while pros like Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, and Michael Andrew filled out their individual event lineups as expected.
GREENSBORO, NC
NCAA Champion, Pan Ams Gold Medalist Daniel Carr Announces Retirement

Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NCAA Champion Daniel Carr has announced his retirement from competitive swimming via his Instagram account yesterday. Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Competitor Coach of the Month: Ron Aitken

The success of Aitkens' Sandpipers of Nevada team has been nothing short of extraordinary this month. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Alex Walsh: “We realized I needed more taper”

Walsh came home with the fastest freestyle, too, a 30.76. Her final time of 2:07.84 took a half-second off the U.S. Open Record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015) American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009) US Open Record 2:08.32 –...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Representing U.S. At 2022 FISU America Games Open To Collegiate Programs

The FISU America Games are a regional multi-sport event similar to the Pan American Games, featuring university-aged athletes from North and South America. Back in February, we reported how the opportunity to represent the United States at this year’s World University Games had been opened up to collegiate swimming programs following USA Swimming’s announcement that it would not be sending a team to Chengdu, China.
SWIMMING & SURFING

