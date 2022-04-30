ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Man charged after damage done to gaming machines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.

The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois with the intent to commit a theft. Foltz was accused of damaging gaming machines belonging to 32 Below. The damage was more than $500.

Foltz’s bond was set at $150,000.

Foltz is expected to be in court on May 23 for a preliminary hearing.

