Mississippi State

What to know for Hurricane Preparedness Week

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Governor Tate Reeves declared May 1 through 7 as Hurricane Preparedness Week for Mississippi. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is partnering with other state agencies to keep Mississippians safe.

The official start of Hurricane Season is June 1 through November 30. The North Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to be above-average this year with 16-20 named storms, 6-8 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes (categories 3 through 5). Last year, there were 21 named storms. Seven of those were hurricanes with four categorized as major (winds of 111 mph of greater).

NWS confirms 89 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March, April 2022

MEMA will focus on the following messages each day of Hurricane Preparedness Week:

  • Sunday, May 1 – Determine Your Risk
  • Monday, May 2 – Develop an Evacuation Plan
  • Tuesday, May 3 – Assemble a Disaster Supply Kit
  • Wednesday, May 4 – Get an Insurance Check-Up
  • Thursday, May 5 – Strengthen Your Home
  • Friday, May 6 – Help Your Neighbor/Know Your Resources
  • Saturday, May 7 – Complete a Written Plan

“Our major threats with any hurricane are winds, flooding, storm surge and tornadoes. For our Mississippians up north, you need to be prepared just like our residents on the coast. We want all Mississippians prepared for at least the first 72 hours after landfall,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Keep you and your family safe by preparing ahead of time with the MEMA Disaster Guide .

$278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center. Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
