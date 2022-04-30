ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Family violence call turns into SWAT situation at North Austin apartment complex

fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

The woman and the two children involved...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Domestic Violence#Apartment Complex
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

VIDEO: 'Major vehicle collision' reported near Texas State campus

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Multiple agencies are responding to a collision near the Texas State University campus on Friday. The university's police department first reported the crash around 4:45 p.m. at Aquarena Springs and Charles Austin drives, calling it a "major vehicle collision." Vanessa Buentello, an editor with The...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Scooter rider killed in east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man is dead after a vehicle hit him and the scooter he was riding on East Seventh Street in east Austin Friday morning. Seventh Street is currently shut down between Allen Street and Springdale Lane. The crash happened on Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets around 2:30 […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy