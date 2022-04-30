ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

34-year-old man stabbed in the chest in Syracuse

By Jason Distant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, NY — In the early morning of Saturday April 30th, a 34-year-old man was found...

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announce recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Aaron J. Choquette, 28, of Camden, was charged in Florence on April 27 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. • Joshua D. Montes Banegas, 19, of Dolgeville, was charged...
ONEIDA, NY
#Violent Crime#Upstate Hospital
WKTV

Victim robbed at gunpoint inside vehicle in Utica; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint inside a vehicle in East Utica early Sunday morning. Utica police were called to the 1000 block of Kossuth Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. According to police, the victim told officers a man he recognized as 32-year-old Christopher Xuereb entered his vehicle and threatened him with a gun if he did not give him money and whatever was in his pockets.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn couple charged in connection with death of disabled 17-year-old daughter

Aburn, N.Y. -- An Auburn couple has been charged in connection with the sudden death of the woman’s daughter, a disabled 17-year-old. Jennifer M. Klino, 37, and her fiance, Brian T. Burns, 35, both face first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony, following an investigation into the death of the teen, according to felony compalints filed with the Auburn City Court.
AUBURN, NY
WIBX 950

NYS Parolee Allegedly Found with 9mm Ruger Handgun in Utica

An Oneida County parolee is under arrest, facing new charges after a parole check at a home. The Utica Police Department says that investigators with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit were helping officers with the New York State Parole conduct a home check on parolee Marquise Howard on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Howard is a 25-year-old man residing at a home on the 200 block of Eagle Street in Utica.
WKTV

UPD gets 10 new officers

Utica Police Department swore in 10 new recruits on Friday, April 29, 2022. 10 new recruits join the ranks at Utica Police Department.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Firefighter taken to hospital after being hit by car in Oneida County, deputies say

Kirkland, N.Y. — A firefighter was taken to a Utica hospital after being hit by a car while directing traffic after a car accident, deputies said. Chelsea R. Lopata was driving her 2005 Volkswagen south on State Route 12B in Kirkland at 9:21 p.m. Saturday when the car hit the firefighter, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

