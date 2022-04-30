ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Death Of Impaled Dolphin Found In Florida Under Investigation

By Miami Standard News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is investigating the death of a dolphin that was impaled while alive in Florida. The bottlenose dolphin was found dead on Fort Myers Beach. NOAA first learned about the animal on March 24, and staff from the Florida...

Into the Blue
3d ago

Any person that has no respect for Wild Life, has no respect at for anything!. To kill an innocent Lactating Female means the baby is without its mother..This monster need to be in Jail..I hope his own mouth ensnares him and somebody turns him in!

jessica hibbler
3d ago

you sick people out there need to leave are wildlife alone and let them live too, just like we are living

