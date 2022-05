Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have opened up about their lengthy friendship and revealed how it first started nearly 46 years ago.Winfrey, 68, and King, 67, discussed how a sleepover during a snowstorm led to their friendship during a recent interview with People, with the friends recalling how they’d spent the entire night talking.They recalled how, back when Winfrey was a 22-year-old news anchor in Baltimore, Maryland, she offered King, who was a 21-year-old production assistant at the time, a place to stay for the evening. According to the longtime friends, they had barely known each other yet, but Winfrey...

