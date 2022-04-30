Man sentenced to 150 years after 3 die in shooting, fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 150 years in prison for a shooting and fire that left three other men dead.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced 33-year-old J. Trinidad Ramirez II on Friday after a jury on April 1 found him guilty of murder, felony murder and a firearm enhancement.

During a fight on April 10, 2020, Ramirez shot Marcos I. Casares, 37, eight times with a gun he took from Casares, court records said. Ramirez then set fire to a blanket, killing Kyle Gregory Call, 32, who was sleeping after fighting with Ramirez.

A third man in the house, Doak Stanley McBride, 51, was asleep on the couch in the room where Ramirez started the fire, records said. An autopsy showed signs of smoke inhalation and suffocation in McBride’s lungs but also a lethal amount of alcohol.

Ildefonso Casares, the father of Marcos Casares, reading a statement at the sentencing hearing, saying his son’s death affected the whole family and that many still cry two years later.

“My wife has not been the same,” he said. “I lost her when I lost my son.”

Sharon Call, Kyle Call’s mother, said, “I struggle with that every day. He’s dead. He’s not with us anymore.”