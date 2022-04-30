Day 3 of the NFL Draft: Packers’ picks
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft and heading into rounds 4-7, the Packers sit with six picks remaining. Below we’ll break down who each of the Packers draft picks are and what they bring to the table.
4TH ROUND:
- 132nd pick: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
- 6’2, 200 lbs
- could be great as a punt returner
- has great height and speed
- named to All-Mountain West First Team in 2021
- Tied for first in Mountain West in receiving touchdowns with 11
- second in the conference in receiving yards per game with 100.8
- Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
- 6’5, 295 lbs
- appeared in 48 games over his career at Wake Forest, started in all 36 last season
- played in 3,107 snaps in his career and has given up just two sacks.
5TH ROUND:
- Pick 179: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
- First team All-SEC in 2021
- 6’4, 265 lbs
- 44 tackles, team high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks
- credited with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery
7TH ROUND:
- 228th Pick: Tariq Carpenter, DB, Georgia Tech
- 6’4, 225 lbs
- saw action in all 12 games and made nine starts at safety in 2021
- ranked fifth on the team and second among defensive backs with 65 tackles in 2021
- started 41 of his 52 career games over five seasons with Georgia Tech, registered 223 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles
- Pick 234: Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami
- 6’5, 333 lbs
- played in 50 games over five years with 30 starts
- saw action in 10 games and made eight starts in 2021
- finished with 14 tackles in final campaign
