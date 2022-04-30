ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Day 3 of the NFL Draft: Packers’ picks

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNCpu_0fPDajh700

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft and heading into rounds 4-7, the Packers sit with six picks remaining. Below we’ll break down who each of the Packers draft picks are and what they bring to the table.

4TH ROUND:

  • 132nd pick: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
    • 6’2, 200 lbs
    • could be great as a punt returner
    • has great height and speed
    • named to All-Mountain West First Team in 2021
    • Tied for first in Mountain West in receiving touchdowns with 11
    • second in the conference in receiving yards per game with 100.8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdkSZ_0fPDajh700
Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
    • 6’5, 295 lbs
    • appeared in 48 games over his career at Wake Forest, started in all 36 last season
    • played in 3,107 snaps in his career and has given up just two sacks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxM0F_0fPDajh700
Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

5TH ROUND:

  • Pick 179: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina
    • First team All-SEC in 2021
    • 6’4, 265 lbs
    • 44 tackles, team high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks
    • credited with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uFJg_0fPDajh700
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

7TH ROUND:

  • 228th Pick: Tariq Carpenter, DB, Georgia Tech
    • 6’4, 225 lbs
    • saw action in all 12 games and made nine starts at safety in 2021
    • ranked fifth on the team and second among defensive backs with 65 tackles in 2021
    • started 41 of his 52 career games over five seasons with Georgia Tech, registered 223 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDr0A_0fPDajh700
Team Kai safety Joseph Blount (29), of Virginia, and safety Tariq Carpenter (2), of Georgia Tech, celebrate after Blount intercepted a pass during the second half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
  • Pick 234: Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami
    • 6’5, 333 lbs
    • played in 50 games over five years with 30 starts
    • saw action in 10 games and made eight starts in 2021
    • finished with 14 tackles in final campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaIpL_0fPDajh700
Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

