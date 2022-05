LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Browns are ready to go as the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway in Las Vegas tonight with rounds two and three. The Browns did not pick during Thursday's opening night of the draft after dealing away their first-round selection to Houston as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. Tonight, Cleveland started with one second-round pick, No. 44 overall, followed by a pair of third-round draft picks at Nos. 78 and 99. However, the Browns dealt out of the second round, picking up an additional third-round selection and two fourth-rounders.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO