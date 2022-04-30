ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

A DAY WITH THE DOGS

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County K-9 Training and Certification in Huntsville. MCPR spent...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Huntsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Mcpr#Integrity K9 Texas
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News. Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.
CLEVELAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Pedestrian found dead on Gulf Freeway/Highway 59 ramp

HOUSTON — A death investigation on Friday morning prompted a complete closure of I-45 northbound at Tellepsen Street for several hours. A body was seen on a ramp leading to Highway 59. Houston police vehicular crimes investigators were on the scene as the entire freeway was blocked during the morning rush hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy