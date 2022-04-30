ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leeds star Dallas stretchered off with horror knee injury after sickening collision with Man City ace Jack Grealish

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago

LEEDS UNITED star Stuart Dallas had to be stretchered off against Manchester City after suffering a horror knee injury.

The midfielder arrived late with a tackle on Jack Grealish and the clash appeared to cause Dallas' knee to pop out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOLLN_0fPDZUID00
Stuart Dallas clashed awkwardly with Jack Grealish Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbipd_0fPDZUID00
Dallas lay on the floor in anguish after the incident Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDyhz_0fPDZUID00
Dallas had his head in his hands as he was carried off on a stretcher Credit: PA

A lengthy delay in play followed as Dallas received medical assistance from the Leeds physios.

Grealish, who had earlier been booked for a foul on Dallas, was okay to continue.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Nevile could tell Dallas had suffered a bad injury straight away, with the Northern Irishman clutching his knee in agony.

But Neville was not very sympathetic, suggesting Dallas "had brought it on himself".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9KFv_0fPDZUID00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Botht_0fPDZUID00

On Twitter Gary Lineker was more concerned, writing: "That looks awful for Stuart Dallas. Hopefully not as serious as it appears."

A Manchester City fan wrote: "The referees fault that. He’s failed to control this game. Dallas has been diving in all game and was lucky to still be on the pitch to even make that tackle."

And another added: "Ngl Dallas deserved that. Passion merchant. He was no way near that tackle only intention was to try and take out Grealish."

Other Leeds players quickly surrounded him with worried looks on their faces, clearly concerned for their team-mate.

Captain Liam Cooper, who was a substitute for the match, went over to comfort Dallas as he was carried off on a stretcher.

The scenes were reminiscent of another bad injury suffered by Liverpool star Harvey Elliott at Elland Road - which happened in almost the same area of the pitch.

Elliott sustained a dislocated ankle on that occasion earlier in the season and was out for several months, and Dallas could be facing a similar prospect.

