Gardening

I’m a gardening expert and NEVER mow my lawn – my unique approach is much more rewarding

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MOWING your lawn is one of the most boring parts of gardening.

But what if you didn't have to do it at all?

August says she doesn't have the time to constantly tend to her lawn Credit: @ augusts_garden/Instagram

That's what this mum started doing, and she's never looked back.

August is a gardening whizz who opts for a more environmentally friendly approach to her gardening tasks.

Her chemical-free approach has resulted in a lush, whimsical outdoor space, she revealed her gardening secrets to Express.co.uk.

The gardening guru's decision to steer clear of a traditional lawn has resulted in loads of benefits for both her garden and local wildlife.

She explained: "Lawns can be time-consuming.

"Also to maintain a lush green lawn you need huge amounts of water," she said.

"I’m more of a wild lawn kind of girl, letting the weeds and flowers run free, enticing pollinators into the garden."

While her approach may sound messy and unorganised, the result is pretty breath-taking.

The wild, meadow-esque garden trend is one that has taken hold of gardens up and down the country recently.

Keen gardeners opting for wildflowers and long grass reap loads of benefits, including an influx of bees and butterflies.

The trend, known as 'wildscaping' can be as dramatic as you like, you can let it naturally takeover your entire garden, or plant wildflower seeds in your boarders for a more curated effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYRRo_0fPDZGBH00

With all the extra time August has not tending to her lawn, she is able to grow a verity of delicious veg.

She said: "I let large parts of the lawn grow into a wildflower maze for the children to run through and create memories.

"This is also a great place for the wildlife to hide out and take refuge."

The pro had previously explained how she was able to let her pants grow with her special technique.

"Last year I reduced my watering by 60 percent and I couldn’t quite believe how my plants continued to thrive," she revealed.

"It was a really great lesson to learn and that’s what I love the most about gardening, it’s a constant learning curve."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iG8YR_0fPDZGBH00
August's garden is positively whimsical as a result Credit: @ augusts_garden/Instagram

