1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on I-5 (Bellingham, WA)

On Saturday, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision on I-5.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the southbound lanes of I-5, south of the N Lake Samish interchange at around 6:10 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that the vehicle was suspended up in the trees and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

On arrival, emergency crews took the victim to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center with non-fatal injuries. 1 of the southbound lanes of I-5 was shut down as crews worked to recover the vehicle from its perch. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under review.

April 30, 2022

Source: Whatcom News