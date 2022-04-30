ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Man Maced at Washington Township School Bus Stop

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
A fight at a school bus stop caused concern in Washington Township.

Just after 8 am, a worried mom contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Officer to report two men fighting at a school bus stop on Clayton Ct.

She said one man left the scene, but the other was acting like a fool in front of a group of children.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, they learned that there was a fight and a man had been maced during the altercation. The man was advised to leave the property and not to return.

