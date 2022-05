SAN FRANCISCO -- When they returned home from a four-city trip that included a sweep at Nationals Park, the Giants knew they would play this weekend's series without LaMonte Wade Jr., Evan Longoria and Tommy La Stella. They ended up without Mike Yastrzemski, too, as the leadoff hitter remains in quarantine, waiting for two negative PCR tests that can get him back onto the active roster. Before Friday's game, Brandon Belt went down to COVID-19, too.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO