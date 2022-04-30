ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Baby Taken To Hospital After Fall

By Cyn Mackley
Portsmouth Police Officers and EMS personnel came to the aid of a baby suffering side effects after a fall.

A caller contacted dispatch to report an issue with her 10-month-old baby. She said the tot fell down the steps last week and was treated at the hospital.

However, the baby had developed bruises around her belly. Officers saw no sign of child abuse and medics transported the baby to the hospital for treatment.

Under the Influence at Wendy’s

A woman who has daily contact with Portsmouth Police Officers caused a stir near Wendy’s on Gallia Street at 2:39 pm.

A caller reported an apparently high woman wearing jeans and a red plaid shirt standing in the street. When police arrived on the scene they immediately recognized the woman, whom police say suffers from mental health issues.

Officers said her unusual behavior was ‘normal’ for her. Police found her sitting on a bench having a drink. They advised her to move on once she finished her drink.

