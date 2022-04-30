Lexington police investigating vandalism to bar, mural

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington. The state announced seven more locations for future regional offices in Henderson, Independence, Lexington (second location), London, Maysville, Mayfield, and Pineville. Temporary office locations will open by the end of June, with plans to...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Lexington Sunday, May 1. Officers said they got the call around midnight. When they reached the area of Versailles Road, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. That man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Lexington Police Department, a K9 unit was exposed to Fentanyl. In a Facebook post, the police department said K9 Jax had to be given Narcan. Officers said Jax was helping with an investigation when he came into contact with the drug. He was taken to the vet and is expected to make a full recovery.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a non-injury collision between a car and semi on I-75 in Fayette County during rush hour Wednesday, turned into a police search for a man police say ran from the accident scene. Investigators say the accident happened in the southbound lane around...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a home invasion happened Thursday morning in the Mayor’s neighborhood. Police say it happened in the 600 block of Beachmont Drive in the Shadeland neighborhood. Police say they got a call around 9:11 a.m. Thursday about a burglary at a...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The former owner/director of a funeral home in Middlesboro has been indicted on charges of violating trust provision and theft, according to WRIL Radio. The report says a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Donald Clyde Creech on 38 counts of violating the trust provision of...
RADCLIFF, Ky. — It's been more than two weeks since the body of Lana Jantz was found in a shed on her property on Oak Drive in Hardin County. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with complicity in murder. "This case is still under investigation, still tying up...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Nebraska woman has died after being thrown from a horse at a training center in Lexington, Kentucky. A Keeneland Race Course spokeswoman said 20-year-old Callie Witt was riding at their training track on Friday morning when she was thrown from a 2-year-old horse. On-site medical...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. Joshua Redington, 35, of St. Albans, was last seen in the Clinton Avenue area of St. Albans on Monday, April 25, authorities say. Redington has blue eyes and currently has shoulder-length brown hair. He stands […]
