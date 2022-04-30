ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 people killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two people were killed and at least seven others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday. A 69-year-old man was shot to death in Austin on the West Side. The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect...

Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shoot one of three men robbing him in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the retired officer was OK late Thursday, with all signs pointing to his having defended himself after the three robbers tried to take everything...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

UPS driver accused of stealing items worth $187K

CHICAGO – A UPS delivery driver faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing $187,000 worth of high-end packages and taking them to his South Loop home. During a two-week period in April, Chicago Police say 26 year old Pedro Caudillo stole several Louis Vuitton packages from the distribution center.
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

Chicago Man Claims He Has 'Lawful Justification' For Killing Other Man With Hammer

A lawyer representing a Chicago man accused of murdering another man with a hammer claims his client had “lawful justification” for doing so. The public defender tried to argue with a judge in Cook County on Tuesday that their client Gregory Stamps, 31, should be given a bond because he had “lawful justification” for allegedly beating 42-year-old David Castile to death with a hammer over the weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One person wounded in Hegewisch funeral home shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in the Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place at 5:02 p.m. outside the Sadowski Funeral Home, at 13300 S. Houston Ave.Police said the victim was standing outside the funeral home when a sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot him. He was struck in the arm.The SUV from which the shots were fired was found abandoned in the 300 block of West 116th Street, and was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking targeting a 44-year-old woman around 9:50 p.m. Monday.Further details about the carjacking were not immediately released.No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL

