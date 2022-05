BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is now accepting applications from young parents or caregivers for the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund, a pilot program offering a guaranteed income of $1,000 per month for over two years to 200 families. The window for applications opened Monday at 6 a.m. and will remain open until Monday, May 9 at 11:59 p.m. “This will allow young families to put money towards the things that they need the most food, clothes, transportation, medicine, housing, and so much more,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Our residents know their own needs better than anyone else and are best suited...

