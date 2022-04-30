ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 2022 Ford Mustang Tops U.S. News’ Best Sports Cars for 2022 Rankings

By Michelle Moscuzza
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are the reasons why the 2022 Ford Mustang tops U.S. News' 'Best Sports Cars for...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Mule Boasted The First Production Front End

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2024 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a possible GT variant making some pleasing V8 sounds, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. Those same spies also captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Sports Car#Vehicles#U S News#Gt500
fordauthority.com

Another 2024 Ford Mustang Image Has Leaked, Potentially Shows Off GT

Just yesterday, Ford Authority shared a photo of the 2024 Ford Mustang front end completely uncovered, which gave us our very first look at the next-generation S650 model from that angle. However, that particular model is likely a base version of the new pony car, as we can tell by the wheels and overall lack of sportiness. Now, a new leak shows off what may be the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and it’s quite a bit more dramatic than the previously-spied car.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Viper V-10-powered motorcycle is the Tomahawk Dodge never built

The Viper V-10 Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept made quite an impression at its 2003 Detroit auto show reveal, but not surprisingly it never went into production. However, one motorcycle mechanic loved the concept so much he built his own Viper V-10-powered bike. Based in the U.K., Allen Millyard built this...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy