Browns draft LSU kicker Cade York at No. 124

Cleveland selected LSU Tigers kicker Cade York in the fourth round. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The first kicker is off the board. The Browns used pick No. 124 to select LSU kicker Cade York.

Alongside Tennessee’s Cade Mays, York was considered to be one of the best kickers in the draft. The LSU product firmly established himself as an NFL prospect in 2021 after connecting on 15 of his 18 field-goal attempts and all 39 of his extra-point tries. This followed a 2020 campaign during which York connected on 85.7 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points.

This is the highest a kicker has gone off the board since 2016, when the Buccaneers selected Roberto Aguayo in the second round.

The Browns relied mostly on Chase McLaughlin as their kicker in 2021. The 26-year-old saw time in 16 games, but he connected on only 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (15 for 21). He did, however, make 36 of his 37 extra-point tries. The Browns re-signed McLaughlin back in March, so a kicking competition is surely coming.