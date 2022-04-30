ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns draft LSU kicker Cade York at No. 124

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfitp_0fPDViGz00
Cleveland selected LSU Tigers kicker Cade York in the fourth round. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The first kicker is off the board. The Browns used pick No. 124 to select LSU kicker Cade York.

Alongside Tennessee’s Cade Mays, York was considered to be one of the best kickers in the draft. The LSU product firmly established himself as an NFL prospect in 2021 after connecting on 15 of his 18 field-goal attempts and all 39 of his extra-point tries. This followed a 2020 campaign during which York connected on 85.7 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points.

This is the highest a kicker has gone off the board since 2016, when the Buccaneers selected Roberto Aguayo in the second round.

The Browns relied mostly on Chase McLaughlin as their kicker in 2021. The 26-year-old saw time in 16 games, but he connected on only 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (15 for 21). He did, however, make 36 of his 37 extra-point tries. The Browns re-signed McLaughlin back in March, so a kicking competition is surely coming.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Saints high on QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral ahead of draft?

It remains to be seen if the Saints will end up selecting a quarterback during the first round of Thursday's draft. However, if they do, one faction of the organization could be disappointed. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Saints front office likes Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, while the coaches seem to prefer Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Tennessee State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 2022 NFL Draft picks

Twenty-one prospects who played at Alabama high schools and colleges had their names called when the NFL held its 87th annual draft Thursday through Saturday. The 2022 draft is the fifth in a row in which NFL teams have drafted 21 players with Alabama football roots. NFL teams selected five...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Lsu#Kickers#American Football
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Saints WR Deonte Harris signs RFA tender

It wasn’t the biggest wide receiver news of the night, but on Thursday Deonte Harris signed his RFA tender to remain with the Saints (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). The 24-year-old will stay in New Orleans for at least one more season. Harris made an impact at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Teams looking into trading for Bears’ Robert Quinn

Three years remain on Quinn’s five-year, $70M contract. Quinn, 32 in May, makes sense as a trade candidate, given Chicago’s recent moves and his strong 2021 season. Quinn’s second year with the Bears ended with him breaking Richard Dent‘s single-season sack record (18.5). This, however, came after a two-sack 2020. Quinn’s bounce-back season in Dallas, in 2019, led to Chicago shelling out big money for him. The Bears have since shed most of their veteran contracts on defense. Quinn is attached to a team-high $17.1M cap number.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft results: Patriots draft RB Kevin Harris in Round 6

The New England Patriots are taking a chance on another running back late in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pats selected South Carolina running back Kevin Harris with the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon. Perry: Why did the Patriots draft a quarterback in the fourth...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Texans host DL Rasheem Green

The USC product was a 2018 third-round pick by the Seahawks, and he ended up seeing time in 53 games during his four seasons in Seattle. After starting only eight games through his first three seasons in the NFL, Green took on a bigger role in 2021, starting 16 of his 17 appearances. The 24-year-old finished the year with 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 15 QB hits.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Titans pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowl DL Jeffery Simmons

Despite being drafted 19th overall, Simmons was only the fifth interior d-linemen off the board in his draft class. Besides the strength of a position group which also included Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, part of the reason he slid past the top half of the first round was a torn ACL he suffered in the lead-up to the draft. He was still able to play in nine games during his rookie campaign, though.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets take CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 selection

“Sauce” is heading to New York. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner has been selected by the Jets at No. 4. Armed with a pair of first-round picks and a number of holes on their roster, it was uncertain what direction the Jets would go in at No. 4. Ultimately, they landed on one of the draft’s top cornerbacks, exactly one pick after the first player at that position went off the board.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks draft Miss State OL Charles Cross at No. 9 overall

The third offensive lineman off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, Charles Cross has finally heard his name called for the Seahawks at No. 9 overall. Cross wasn’t necessarily considered to be on the same level as Alabama tackle Evan Neal or NC State blocker Ikem Ekwonu in terms of overall talent, but the Mississippi State product makes up for his lack of athleticism with consistency and savviness. His length and footwork will allow him to be a long-term answer on the offensive line, and his underrated strength should continue to develop as he ages.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy